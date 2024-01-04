DPI to host community engagement session in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH ― The community will have its say in helping to shape statewide education policy.

Members of the public are invited to give feedback on K-12 education and libraries when the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction hosts a strategic planning community engagement session at the Vel Phillips Middle School Jan. 8.

According to a news release, DPI staff will be on hand to engage in “facilitated conversations” as audience members are encouraged to share their perspectives on the department’s initiatives for schools and libraries.

The DPI is in the process of gathering feedback from communities statewide to develop its strategic plan in those two key areas of education.

The event is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. while interested parties seeking more information have been advised to visit the DPI’s website.

COVID in Oshkosh: Oshkosh wastewater concentration of SARS-CoV-2 is 'very high.' What this means for COVID spread.

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Justin Marville at jmarville@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Oshkosh to host DPI engagement session on K-12 education, libraries