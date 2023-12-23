DPS: 1 dead, 1 hurt in head-on collision on US 62/180

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead and another person was transported to a hospital in El Paso after a head-on collision on US 62/180 on Friday night, Dec 22, the Department of Public Safety confirmed.

The crash happened near Mile Marker 74, DPS said. That’s in Hudspeth County, about 25 miles west of Dell City.

US 62/180 is the main highway to get from El Paso to Carlsbad, New Mexico and then on to the Texas Panhandle.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we learn more.

