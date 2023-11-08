DPS: 15-year-old boy arrested after human smuggling pursuit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 15-year-old boy from El Paso has been arrested after a DPS pursuit led to a crash at the Bridge of the Americas on Tuesday night, Nov. 7, according to a DPS spokesperson.

The spokesperson says at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a DPS trooper saw a white Jeep speeding and committing other traffic violations on I-10 on mile marker 17.

The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop by activating his emergency lights and siren, but the driver of the Jeep failed to stop and fled, according to the spokesperson.

A short time later, the Jeep crashed into a yellow metal pole barrier at the Bridge of the Americas which caused the vehicle to roll onto its side.

The driver along with a migrant woman, and five migrant men were taken into custody, according to the spokesperson. No injuries were reported.

The six migrants were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

The driver was detained and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and smuggling of persons.

The driver was transported and referred to the El Paso County Juvenile Probation Center.

No further information has been released.

