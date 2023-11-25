DPS: I-40 traffic stop in Oldham County leads to 50 pounds of meth and fentanyl

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 45 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and five pounds of suspected fentanyl on Thanksgiving Day after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, a DPS trooper stopped a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox, which was traveling east on Interstate 40 near Vega, for a traffic violation. DPS said the trooper then found 12 plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine and four plastic-wrapped bundles of fentanyl inside all four tires.

DPS Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation.

The driver, Santos Hernandez Vazquez, 34, of Tijuana, Mexico, was arrested and booked into the Oldham County Jail on a charge for felony possession of a controlled substance.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from Mexicali, Mexico, to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, according to DPS.

