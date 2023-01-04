DPS adds Odessa fugitive to most wanted list

Jan. 3—AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced on Tuesday it added Salomon Marquez of Odessa to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to each of their arrests. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

DPS detailed Marquez has been wanted since March 2022, when the Ector County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction.

In 2002, Marquez was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a six-year-old girl, the press release stated. He was subsequently sentenced to five years of confinement. In 2010, he was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and sentenced to three years of confinement and three years of probation.

Marquez is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 195 pounds. He has tattoos on both arms. In addition to Odessa, he also has ties to Midland. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Marquez's wanted bulletin.