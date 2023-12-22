DPS: Amarillo man killed in rollover crash on US 60 near Hereford Thursday night

An Amarillo driver was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Deaf Smith County on Thursday night, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported.

According to DPS, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on US 60 in the outside lane at about 11:25 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21 approximately five miles east of Hereford. DPS said the pickup truck traveled across the inside lane into the center median, across the westbound lanes, and into the north ditch, where it entered a side skid and rolled over.

The driver, identified as Coby Collums, 24, of Amarillo, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the pickup, according to DPS. Collums was pronounced dead at the scene by Deaf Smith County Justice of the Peace Karen Boren.

DPS said the Silverado came to rest upside down in the north ditch facing southeast.

The posted speed limit was 75 mph, and road conditions were dry and clear at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

