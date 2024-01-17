DPS arrest man suspected of road-rage shooting on I-10 that injured 1

Arizona Department of Public Safety deputies arrested a man last week in connection to a road rage shooting that occurred in early January.

Documents indicate that the agency received calls on the afternoon of Jan. 4 regarding a man covered in blood standing next to an SUV on Interstate 10 near Chandler Boulevard. Another call came from a Chevron station near that location, where a man claimed he was injured with a gunshot wound to the face.

The man told deputies and officers with the Gila River Police Department that the shooter was driving in a black Mercedes. The man was later taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition. Documents note that the man's car had what appeared to be a bullet hole in the driver-side window.

Detectives interviewed the man on Jan. 10, who told them he was driving on Interstate 10 when another man, later identified as 39-year-old Salvatore Kupreisis, cut him off before flipping him off in the rearview mirror.

According to documents, the man reported that he and Kupreisis had a verbal altercation, and when he attempted to pass Kupreisis, he matched his speed, leading to another argument. During this argument, the man claimed that Kupreisis pointed a finger at him like a gun. The man stated that he flipped off Kupreisis as their vehicles were separating, and he felt a gunshot. Subsequently, he pulled over, as detailed in the documents.

Police extracted and reviewed footage from a forward-facing dash camera in the man's car, which captured a black Mercedes with a license plate that returned Kupreisis' name.

According to documents, the man identified Kupreisis as the shooter from a lineup of driver's license photos. Detectives located and surveilled Kupreisis at Gila River Lone Butte Casino around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 12. He was subsequently arrested once he left the casino at 6:25 p.m.

According to documents, detectives discovered keys to a Toyota Camry with temporary plates. Upon obtaining a search warrant, investigators found paperwork dated Jan. 8 indicating that Kupreisis had traded the Mercedes into a local car dealership.

Kupreisis was booked into jail on numerous felonies including attempted murder, drive-by shooting and aggravated assault. He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 19.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: DPS arrest man suspected of road-rage shooting on I-10 that injured 1