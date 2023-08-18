DPS arrests 1, locates 65 pounds of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said authorities seized more than 65 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 10 grams of suspected heroin on Wednesday morning after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

At approximately 9:20 a.m. at Wednesday, Aug. 16, a DPS trooper stopped a 2007 Audi Q7 traveling east on Interstate 40 near Conway for a traffic violation. The trooper then discovered multiple plastic-wrapped packages of suspected methamphetamine in an after-market floor compartment and possible heroin inside luggage in the back seat.

On Wednesday morning a state trooper who stopped a 2007 Audi Q7 discovered multiple plastic-wrapped packages of suspected methamphetamine in an after-market floor compartment and possible heroin inside luggage in the back seat.

DPS special agents were then contacted and assisted with the investigation.

The driver, Maicel Rondan, 43, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested and booked into the Carson County Jail on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from Placenta, California, to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Texas DPS trooper recovers drugs during I-40 traffic stop