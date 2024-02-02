DPS arrests over 50 in regional human trafficking operations

Feb. 1—WEST TEXAS REGION — During January 2024, as part of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) conducted numerous operations throughout the West Texas Region. The goal of these operations was to target individuals seeking to exploit and victimize trafficking victims and to identify and apprehend individuals suspected of being involved in human trafficking by using various websites to solicit sexual acts, a news release said.

Multiple agencies assisted in these investigations, including DPS' CID, DPS Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism, Texas Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Midland Police Department, Odessa Police Department, the Midland County Sheriff's Office, Monahans Police Department, San Angelo Police Department, Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), El Paso Police Department, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Army CID, United States Border Patrol with the support of the El Paso County Border Prosecution Unit and the Texas Anti-Gang Center.

"This was a very successful operation due to the outstanding collaboration of multiple agencies working towards combating human trafficking," DPS West Texas Regional Director Jose Sanchez said in the release. "Human trafficking is on the rise, and we need the community's assistance in reporting human trafficking; if you see something, please say something."

As a result of these operations, the subjects below were arrested for solicitation of prostitution, a state jail felony:

— SYLVESTER CHERRY, 53 — SAN ANGELO

— HASHIEM PHILLIPS, 41 — MIDLAND

— GILBERTO HERNANDEZ, 30 — MIDLAND

— MATTHEW MABRY, 31 — MARSHALL

— MART VAUGHN,45 — MUTUAL, OK

— JASON SOLIZ, 48 — ANSON

— ALEX GARCIA, 30 — MIDLAND

— GARY DAVIS, 54 — ARTESIA, NM

— JESUS BARON, 55 — EL PASO

— JUSTO MUNOZ JR, 28 — ODESSA

— RUSSELL PHARRIS JR, 54 — ODESSA

— BRANDON PHILLIPS, 48 — PYOTE

— DAVID WALLEY, 37 — LIBERTY

— JOHN NANEZ, 25 — SAN ANTONIO

— ASCARY PARRA, 41 — ODESSA

— JACOB DAVIS, 29 — AUGUSTINE

— CHRISTOPHER HAMMONS, 36 — HOUSTON

— SHANE VINCENT, 50 — ELTON, LA

— JAMES FLINT, 39 — LONGVIEW

— ANDREW BERTING, 38 — MIDLAND

— ANDREW MOLINAR, 31 — ODESSA

— LUIS VALENZUELA, 23 — WOODWARD, OK

— ANGEL RAMOS, 23 — MIDLAND

— WILLIAM CAUDILL, 41 — ELGIN

— RAY NUNEZ, 45 — MIDLAND

— ERIK WHITE, 44 — MIDLAND

— AGAPITO AVALOS, 49 — LYTLE

— DAKOTA WALKER, 28 — DELHI, LA

— NEWELL JOHNSTON, 45 — ODESSA

— JAYE SAENZ, 19 — MIDLAND

— IZAVIER WEST, 26 — SHREVEPORT, LA

— CALEB HUNTLEY, 28 — MIDLAND

— RAYMOND MENDOZA, 51 — MIDLAND

— RICARDO VENZOR, 54 — FORT WORTH

— MICHAEL BROWN, 52 — ODESSA

— RYAN MONTES, 34 — MIDLAND

— JOHN JASSO, 39 — MIDLAND

— JOSHUA MOORE, 36 — ANDREWS

— YASSER ANTONIO ALBORNOZ, 28 — EL PASO

— CHARLES ANTHONY CALIXTE, 38 — EL PASO

— TYRICK JAVION RICKS, 20 — COLUMBUS, GA

— FELICIANO LISANDRO GALVAN, 25 — SOCORRO

— GUILLERO GOMEZ, 44 — EL PASO

— JOSE ANTONIO GUTIERREZ, 38 — EL PASO

— FERNANDO AGUILAR, 40 — EL PASO

— STEVEN DION HOWARD, 48 — EL PASO

— JAVIER DE LA ROSA, 33 — GREELY, CO

— PRINCEWILL NWANOKWAI ARINZECHUKWI, 40 — SAN ANGELO

— MARQUIS KEYON LASHAWN ADAMS, 35 — SAN ANGELO

— AARON PAUL NITSCH, 35 — SAN ANGELO

— HEINRICH BRAUN WEIBE, 36 — SEMINOLE

— DENZEL TUCKER HENDRICKS SR, 32 — MAUMELLE, AR

— MICHAEL ANTHONY GARCIA, 34 — SAN DIEGO,

One subject was arrested for prostitution, a Class B Misdemeanor.

— ISREAL SEGURA, 35 — LUBBOCK

In addition, DPS Special Agents worked jointly with Homeland Security Investigations, the Odessa Police Department and the Midland Police Department on a Human Trafficking Operation that targeted massage parlors in Midland County. The goal was to target massage parlors suspected of participating in prostitution to locate human trafficking victims or suspects. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects for prostitution, a Class B Misdemeanor.

— GUI GUI LI, 58 — CALIFORNIA

— LIQING DU, 54 — CALIFORNIA

— CHONGMEI WEI, 59 — CALIFORNIA

— TIANRONG XIAO, 47 — TEXAS

One suspect was arrested for operating without a massage license, a Class B Misdemeanor.

— WEN QIN, 53 — CALIFORNIA

These investigations highlight the partnership between federal, local and state law enforcement partners working together to combat human trafficking. If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888. Remember, you can also report suspicious behavior through the iWatch Texas program via the mobile app, online at www.iwatchtx.org or by calling 1-844-643-2251. All reports are confidential.