DPS begins search for interim superintendent; Dr. Lolli starts new role at Lakota Schools

Dayton Public Schools announced Thursday that it will be the search for a new interim Superintendent after Dr. Elizabeth Lolli will embark on a new adventure later this month.

Lolli was named interim Superintendent at Lakota Schools and will begin her new role on July 19.

“It has been a great honor to serve the students and families in DPS,” Dr. Lolli said. “I appreciate the hard work by the staff and community to help Dayton become better over the past six years. I wish the district well.”

Dayton Public Schools said Lolli was integral in improving the district’s academic performance. She helped the district improve its state report card in 2019 and after the COVID-19 pandemic caused declining scores.

The President of the Dayton Board of Education, Dr. Chrisondra Goodwine, thanks Lolli for her years of service which spanned six years during an all-staff meeting on Thursday morning.

“Dr. Lolli was a great leader for our students and staff, most recently being named the 2023 Ohio Superintendent of the Year,” she said. “We wish her well in all future endeavors.”

The district will now begin the process of hiring an interim superintendent. That discussion will take place at the July 11 Board of Education meeting, which will be held at Belmont High School at 5:30 pm

The district said the board of education wants to hire the best person prior to the start of the 2023-2024 school year.