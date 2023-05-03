DPS: Childress woman dead, suspect in custody in Memphis homicide investigation

Authorities are investigating the death of a Childress woman in Memphis, Texas.

On Saturday night, the Memphis Police Department requested the Texas Rangers' assistance with a homicide investigation, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The victim was identified as 52-year-old Cassandra Downey of Childress.

The Rangers have a suspect in custody, according to DPS. No further details are available about the ongoing investigation.

All further findings will be turned over to the 100th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, DPS said.

