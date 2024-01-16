DPS confirm pedestrian died after crash in Lubbock County

A pedestrian was killed on Jan. 10 after a car struck them during the night in Lubbock County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound on FM 1264 at 10:03 p.m. on Jan. 10.

Meanwhile, Jerry Mercer, 38, was walking along the roadway near the fogline and improved shoulder near County Road 6100 when the Malibu struck him, according to a DPS news release.

DPS officials said, Mercer was transported to University Medical Center where he died two days later from the received injuries.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

