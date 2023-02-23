DPS fires contractor with Welcome Stadium renovation

The fate of Dayton Public Schools’ Welcome Stadium is in limbo after the school district fired the company hired to renovated the facility.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with school board members about the project and its rising costs.

Welcome Stadium is owned by Dayton Public Schools, a facility used for the district’s high schools to play football games, as well as men’s and women’s track meets in the spring.

The school district was excited to announced renovations last year but it appears the cash needed to complete things is going way up.

Work is progressing nicely as the district’s general contractor, the Shook Construction Company, moves forward with seating renovations. They are also doing improvements in a number of areas.

Campbell says the original contract called for $11 million and the Skansa Company was given a half-million-dollar contact to be the oversight manager.

But now, the board has voted to end their contract. Even those that approved terminating Skansa’s contract did wonder what this means.

“How much more of the resources is the district going to have to pay for this project?”

Board members asked about a project that began somewhere between $11 million and $27 million. It is now estimated at $44 million.

Campbell says there have been some add-ons the district has decided to put in, including a second athletic field, a field house and a storage building.

Elizabeth Lolli, Dayton Public Schools Superintendent set the record straight when Campbell reached out her.

“The district hired Skansa to manage and oversee the Welcome Stadium project last year. The contract was terminated because the district now has personnel in place to oversee the day-to-day work of this project. Therefore, having an outside company manage this project became unnecessary. The total expected cost is $44 million, with $9.2 million being funded by ESSER, $11 million being funded by the settled ODE lawsuit and another $6 million being paid for by the district. The remaining costs will be fundraised. There are no expected interruptions to spring or fall sports, as both the Turf and the Track have already been replaced.”

Campbell reached out to the Skansa Company about being thrown off the job and not responded.

The board asked the superintendent to give the community an update on the project soon.

