DPS: Friona woman dies in Parmer County crash involving vehicle, semi

A Friona woman died from her injuries after a semi crossed into the path of her vehicle, resulting in a crash early Monday in Parmer County, according to authorities.

At about 6:50 a.m. Monday, a 1999 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was northbound on County Road 17 and was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with US 60, about one mile southwest of Friona. At this time, a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was heading westbound on US 60, traveling in the inside lane, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The semi crossed over the eastbound lanes of US 60 and entered the crossover in the center median to travel west on US 60, according to DPS, and the semi's driver, identified as Jose Ortega, 26, of Clovis, New Mexico, failed to yield the right of way.

The semi entered the westbound inside lane, into the path of the Cruze, resulting in a collision.

The driver of the Cruze, Cinthya Guerrero, 30, of Friona, was pronounced dead at the scene by Parmer County Justice of the Peace Rhonda Wilkins.

Ortega was not injured.

The posted speed limit was 75 mph, and road conditions were dry and clear at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS: Friona woman killed in Parmer County crash involving semi