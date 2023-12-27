DPS: Georgia driver dies in Interstate 40 crash Dec. 25 in Carson County

One person died in a Christmas Day crash in Carson County after a semi-trailer veered into the back of another semi-trailer on the side of Interstate 40, authorities said.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 2022 Volvo truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling westbound on I-40, at about 5:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25 around a half-mile west of Groom. A 2024 Volvo truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was stopped on the improved shoulder, facing west.

For an unknown reason, the first semi veered over onto the improved shoulder and struck the left rear of the second semi's trailer. The 2022 Volvo sustained significant damage to its front right side and cab.

The driver of the first semi, identified as Abdi Faisal, 29, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was pronounced dead at the scene by Carson County Justice of the Peace Kathleen Barkley. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash due to the severity of the damage, according to DPS.

The other semi driver was not injured.

The posted speed limit was 75 mph, and road conditions were dry and clear. The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Georgia semi driver dies in Interstate 40 crash in Carson County