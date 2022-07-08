DPS, House panel seek release of hallway video in Uvalde shooting; DA says no

A special Texas House committee investigating the deadly attack at Robb Elementary School wants the public to be able to view 77 minutes of videotape showing the law enforcement response from the hallway outside the classrooms where 19 students and two teachers were killed May 24.

The Department of Public Safety wants to release the video as well, saying it would promote transparency without interfering with ongoing investigations.

The sticking point, according to DPS officials, is Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee, who objected to releasing the video and instructed DPS to keep it confidential.

"As the individual with authority to consider whether any criminal prosecution should result from events in Uvalde, we are guided by her professional judgment regarding the potential impact of releasing the video," Freeman Martin, DPS deputy director of homeland security operations, said in a Friday letter to the committee's chairman, Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock.

Police response to Uvalde shooting part of ongoing investigations

The long delay in confronting the gunman has been a key part of investigations into the law enforcement response by state lawmakers, the Texas Rangers and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Burrows had asked Martin to allow the committee to publish the video as part of its upcoming report on the shooting, noting in a letter sent Thursday that he needed written permission to do so after signing a nondisclosure agreement with DPS.

Martin said the state police agency agreed that the video should be released.

The video ends moments before officers entered the classroom and shot the gunman to death, contains no images of children and is limited to showing "the law enforcement response up to the moment of the breach," Martin told Burrows.

"We do not believe its public release would harm our investigative efforts. In fact, releasing this video would assist us in providing as much transparency as possible to the public without interfering with the investigation," Martin wrote.

Story continues

Busbee, who was asked to respond to the DPS letter, also has insisted that Uvalde officials refrain from discussing details of the shooting to avoid impeding the investigation, prompting Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and other city leaders to express frustration as families of victims continue to press for details.

The three-member House investigative committee has questioned 36 witnesses, all in private to promote frank discussions, and has another private meeting set for Monday at the Capitol. Its report on the shooting is expected to be released toward the end of July.

Also Friday, McLaughlin issued a written statement disputing a recent report that said police missed chances to quickly end the massacre at Robb Elementary.

The mayor took issue with a report on law enforcement decisions by the San Marcos-based Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, which conducts active shooter training for police. The critique noted that a Uvalde police officer, armed with a rifle, watched the gunman walk toward the school but did not fire while waiting for permission from a supervisor to shoot. The supervisor "either did not hear or responded too late," the report said.

McLaughlin said no Uvalde officer saw the gunman outside the school or had an opportunity to fire on the shooter.

"A Uvalde Police Department officer saw someone outside but was unsure of who he saw and observed children in the area as well," he said. "Ultimately, it was a coach with children on the playground, not the shooter."

McLaughlin also repeated prior criticism of the release of "piecemeal" information about the shooting, calling it a disservice to families of the shooting victims.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: DPS, House panel want to release hallway video in Uvalde shooting; DA says no