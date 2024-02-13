DPS identifies victims of fatal Southeast Austin car accident

A man driving on the wrong side of the road Sunday night caused a head-on collision with two cars, resulting in the deaths of two people and the driver, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Jorge Luis Davila Sifuentes, 43, drove his Dodge Ram on the wrong side of FM 812, near the intersection with FM 973, and struck another Dodge Ram, driven by Rosales Alvarez Perez, 46, and a Jeep, Sgt. Deon Cockrell said in a DPS news release. The collision killed Sifuentes and Perez, as well as Erik Francisco Olivares, who was in the passenger seat in Sifuentes' car.

Cockrell told the American-Statesman he could not provide Olivares' age because the DPS crash report has not been completed.

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The accident shut down all lanes at FM 812 and FM 973 for several hours, per the Texas Department of Transportation.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with minor injuries.

The DPS is currently investigating the incident and could not provide any further information about the victims or of any drug or alcohol use.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: DPS identifies victims and cause of lethal Austin car accident