Two fatal pedestrian crashes occurred on Interstate 10 within 24 hours, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The Arizona Republic previously reported that a woman was struck and killed by three vehicles in a construction zone along I-10 near the Phoenix-Tempe border. All lanes were reopened at noon.

At 1 p.m., DPS received calls about a man who was running through lanes of traffic of eastbound traffic on I-10 past 40th street. According to DPS, he attempted to get into a vehicle and was killed by a semi truck. DPS say the driver of the truck remained on the scene.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: DPS investigating 2 fatal pedestrian crashes on I-10 within 24 hours