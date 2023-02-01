Various law enforcement agencies conducted a two-day operation over the weekend, targeting individuals involved in violent and gun-related offenses in neighborhoods identified as high-crime areas.

On Jan. 27 and 28, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents and DPS Highway Patrol, along with the Amarillo Police Department (APD) Special Operations Division, APD Criminal Investigations Division, Potter County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and the Lubbock Texas Anti-gang Unit Officers, conducted a two-day operation to combat the city’s violent crime, according to a news release.

The collaborative effort resulted in 181 traffic stops and 34 arrests, including 21 for felonies. Seven gang members were also identified.

"The joint operation was successful in removing drugs and weapons from the streets, including 10 grams of cocaine, one gram of fentanyl, 64 grams of methamphetamine, six handguns, and three rifles," the release states. In addition, 17 felony warrants were served and two stolen vehicles and $14,000 in stolen property were recovered.

This operation highlights the partnership between local, state, and federal law enforcement partners working together to pursue justice and make our communities safe for all, DPS notes.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS: Joint operation aims to crack down on violent crimes