DPS locates drugs during I-40 traffic stop in Oldham County Saturday

Authorities said officers found drugs from Mexico during a traffic stop on the interstate in the Texas Panhandle over the weekend, which led to one arrest.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Tuesday it seized 68 pounds of suspected methamphetamine on Saturday, Nov. 18, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

At about 9 a.m., DPS said a trooper stopped a 2011 Mazda CX90, traveling east on Interstate 40 near Vega for a traffic violation. The trooper then found multiple plastic-wrapped packages of methamphetamine inside all four tires, according to DPS.

During a traffic stop Saturday morning, a DPS trooper stopped a 2011 Mazda CX90 on Interstate 40 near Vega for a traffic violation. The trooper then found multiple plastic-wrapped packages of suspected methamphetamine inside all four tires, amounting to nearly 70 pounds of drugs.

Special agents with DPS and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were contacted, and they assisted with the investigation. After further investigation, DEA Special Agents adopted the case, DPS said.

The Mazda's driver, Wendy Perez, 31, of Menifee, California, was arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail on a charge for felony possession of a controlled substance.

DPS said the drugs were reportedly being transported from Tijuana, Mexico, to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS trooper finds drugs during I-40 traffic stop in Oldham County