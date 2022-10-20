DPS, MCSO make arrests in prostitution sting

Oct. 19—CBS7 reported Wednesday that according to the Department of Public Safety, a joint prostitution operation was conducted by DPS and Midland County Sheriff's Office which led to the arrest of seven individuals the afternoon of Oct. 18.

The seven arrested were taken to Midland County Jail for soliciting prostitution, the station reported.

Among the arrested was Gene P. Powell Jr., the Public Information Officer with the Texas Department of Transportation in Odessa. He has also been employed as a part-time copy desk employee at the Odessa American.

According to Ector County jail records, this is not the first time Powell has been arrested, in 2004 he was arrested and charged with prostitution.