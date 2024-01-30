DPS: Online operation results in arrests of 3 Amarillo individuals targeting minors

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported that another sting operation in the Amarillo area last week led to three arrests in connection to online solicitation of a minor.

On Thursday and Friday, Jan. 25 and 26, DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents led a multi-agency joint operation targeting child sexual predators and human traffickers in the Amarillo area to combat human trafficking and crimes against children.

The DPS agents were assisted by DPS Highway Patrol, Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Criminal Investigator, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), United States Marshalls Service (USMS), Collin County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), and the Randall County District Attorney's Office (RCDA).

DPS said the following suspects were arrested when they arrived at an undisclosed location after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors: Gregory Enriquez, 23, Michael Markley, 23, and Phillip Davis, 35, all of Amarillo.

"Online solicitation of a minor involves a defendant asking or engaging in a conversation with a minor and, during that conversation, asking (or soliciting) the minor to meet for the purpose of engaging in a sexual act," DPS noted in the news release. "Online solicitation of a minor under Texas Penal Code Section 33.021(c) is a felony of the second degree. Second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. January is designated as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month."

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS online operation results in arrests of 3 targeting minors