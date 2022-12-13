DPS: Online operation results in arrests of individuals targeting minors

On Dec. 8 and 9, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents led an operation targeting child sexual predators in the Amarillo area. The operation resulted in multiple arrests for online solicitation of a minor.

According to a news release, DPS Special Agents were assisted by DPS Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) Police Department, and United States Marshals Service.

The suspects were arrested when they arrived at an undisclosed location after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors, DPS said.

Undercover officers arrested the following people:

Tyler Anthony Gardner, 40, of Amarillo

Rudolph “Rudy” Mireles Jr., 25, of Plainview

Hey Pla Soe, 27, of Dumas

Timothy Keith Wolske, 41, of Amarillo

Mickey Joe Tosh, 39, of Amarillo

All were charged with online solicitation of a minor and booked into the Randall County Jail.

"Solicitation of a minor involves a defendant asking or engaging in a conversation with a minor and, during that conversation, asking (or soliciting) the minor to meet for the purpose of engaging in a sexual act. Online solicitation of a minor under Texas Penal Code Section 33.021(c) is a felony of the second degree. Second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine," the release states.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS makes multiple arrests in online solicitation sting operation