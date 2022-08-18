DPS reports nabbing heroin, meth

Aug. 17—A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who spotted a motorist blowing a stop sign ended up making an arrest and seizing crystal methamphetamine and black tar heroin.

According to a DPS report, the trooper saw the driver of a Dodge pickup truck disregard a stop sign on Fortune 500 Avenue on Monday and pulled him over. An environmental police officer with Ector County stopped to assist and began to act as an interpreter for the trooper.

The trooper indicated in his report that the driver, identified as Juan Antonio Carrillio Gonzalez, 28, appeared nervous and when he was asked to step out of the truck, he took off northbound on Fortune 500. The truck became airborne after crossing FM2020 at a high rate of speed and wrecked after hitting a telephone poll.

According to the report, Gonzalez ran off on foot, but was located underneath a nearby house. He was arrested with the help of a K9 officer after ignoring commands to come out.

A search of the truck turned up crystal meth and black tar heroin and Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing or delivering of a control substance more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams and a second charge alleging the amount was more than 4 grams, but less than 200 grams. One of the drug charges is a 1st degree felony punishable by a prison sentence of five to life.

After being checked out at Medical Center Hospital, Gonzalez was also booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of evading arrest with a vehicle, evading detention and resisting arrest or search. As of Wednesday, he remained in custody on surety bonds totaling $79,500.