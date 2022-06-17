DPS says reports of active shooter is a hoax

Jun. 16—Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Blanco said a report about a shooting at the Midland/Upton county line was a hoax.

"There is no active shooter. There is no barricaded subject. There is no hostage situation," Blanco said. "All troopers are accounted for. All Upton County deputies are accounted for and all Midland County deputies are accounted for. No one has been shot."

Blanco said authorities received a 911 call around 10 a.m. today from someone who reported a trooper and a deputy had been shot near the Midland/Upton county line on a lease road, prompting a large law enforcement response.

From there, false rumors began to fly across social media, he said.

"We believe we have the person who made the call," Blanco said.

An investigation into what was said and how many calls were made is underway.