DPS at scene of deadly crash on FM 969 in eastern Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Public Safety said troopers are investigating a deadly crash that closed lanes of FM 969 in eastern Travis County Wednesday morning.

According to the Austin-Travis County Traffic Report Page, the deadly crash occurred at 3 a.m. on 969 near Bantom Woods Bend and Imperial Drive. That’s two miles east of U.S. Highway 183.

DPS said it was notified of the crash at 3:21 a.m. The agency said the crash involved one vehicle but did not know how people were involved in the crash.

KXAN photographer Todd Bailey said east-bound drivers were being turned around at Bantom Woods Bend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

