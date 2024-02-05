7 Durham schools closed Monday due to staffing challenges in ongoing pay dispute

TechCrunch

Rivian will reveal its next-generation vehicle -- a smaller, cheaper electric SUV known as R2 -- on March 7, the company announced Monday morning. There's little other detail about the event, though it's expected to be held in Laguna Beach, California, as the company recently filed paperwork for an event there under the title "RIVIAN R2 LAUNCH." The R2 is a big opportunity for Rivian.