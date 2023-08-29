DPS seizes more than 62 pounds of drugs during I-40 traffic stop

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said it seized more than 62 pounds of suspected cocaine, more than five ounces of suspected marijuana and five ounces of suspected THC products on Monday, Aug. 28, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

DPS said at about 1:30 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2022 Cadillac CTS, which was traveling east on Interstate 40 near Wildorado, for a traffic violation. During the stop, the trooper found multiple plastic-wrapped packages of cocaine inside luggage in the trunk. In addition, suspected marijuana and THC were located in the rear seat area and glove box.

DPS Special Agents assisted with the investigation.

The driver, identified as Brian Davis, 51, of Doylestown, Ohio, was arrested and booked into the Oldham County Jail on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from Barstow, California, to Fairlawn, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS seizes 62 pounds of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County