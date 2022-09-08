DPS suspends trooper after reportedly using Taser during Austin traffic stop

A state trooper was suspended after reportedly using a Taser on a woman during an Austin traffic stop.

Trooper Zachary Maini's conduct raised "serious concerns" that he acted unprofessionally and violated Texas Department of Public Safety policy, based on a video review of the traffic stop, department spokeswoman Ericka Miller said Thursday.

Maini is suspended pending the outcome of an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General, Miller said. She did not answer questions about whether Maini continues to be paid.

The traffic stop occurred just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Clateachia Stewart told KXAN she was the driver in the incident and that she recorded it on her cellphone.

Stewart said that she had been driving on U.S. 183 on her way to her job as a security guard when the DPS trooper signaled for her to pull over, but because the closest exit was a ramp onto U.S. 290, she continued on U.S. 183 until she was able to exit the highway on Manor Road. She then pulled into a parking lot, and Maini immediately instructed her to exit her car, she told KXAN.

According to KXAN’s review of the video, Maini accuses Stewart of evading, which she denies, then Maini tells Stewart she is under arrest, and she responds, asking, "Why?"

The exchange continues for about two minutes, and at one point in the video, Maini is captured pushing Stewart against her car, according to KXAN.

The video captures Maini telling Stewart he is going to use a Taser on her, and then shows him initiating the device, KXAN reports.

“It burned,” Stewart told KXAN. “It was the weirdest thing ever. I just lost control of my body.”

Stewart said the trooper arrested her for attempting to evade, after pulling her over for speeding, KXAN reported.

Attempts to reach Stewart were unsuccessful.

Maini first began working for the DPS in 2017 and is stationed in Austin.

