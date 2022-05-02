The Texas Department of Public Safety seized more than 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine on Thursday after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

A state trooper found multiple plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine in luggage in the back seat and inside the center console of a 2010 Honda Pilot, which had been traveling east on I-40 near Conway on Thursday.

According to a news release, at about 3 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2010 Honda Pilot traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. The trooper then discovered multiple plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine in luggage located in the back seat and inside the center console.

Texas Department of Public Safety logo

The Honda's driver, Angel Diaz-Torres, 35, of Moriarty, New Mexico, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Carson County Jail.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, DPS said.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS traffic stop on I-40 in Carson County leads to drug seizure