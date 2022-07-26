DPS traffic stop in Carson County leads to seizure of 71 pounds of drugs

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than 71 pounds of suspected methamphetamine on July 18 after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

According to a news release, at approximately 4:55 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2012 Jeep Liberty traveling east on Interstate 40 near Conway for a traffic violation. The trooper then discovered multiple plastic-wrapped bundles of possible methamphetamine inside a suitcase in the rear area of the vehicle.

DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation. DEA Special Agents adopted the case.

The driver, Bruno Alvarez-Nuno, 21, of San Jose, California, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and was booked into the Randall County Jail.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from San Jose, California to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS traffic stop in Carson County leads to 71-pounds drug seizure