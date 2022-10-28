The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than 43 pounds of suspected methamphetamine Tuesday, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

According to a DPS news release issued Friday, at just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, a DPS trooper stopped a 2021 Nissan Sentra traveling east on Interstate 40 near Conway for a traffic violation.

A DPS K-9 unit arrived on the scene and alerted on the vehicle. The trooper then discovered multiple plastic-wrapped packages of methamphetamine in the trunk area.

DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation. DEA adopted the case.

The driver, Brandon Galvan, 22, of San Diego, California, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Randall County Jail.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from San Diego, California, to Atlanta, Georgia.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS: Traffic Stop in Carson County leads to drug seizure on Tuesday