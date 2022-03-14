The Texas Department of Public Safety seized more than 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 13 pounds of suspected marijuana after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County on Monday morning.

At 8:50 a.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2022 Acura TLX traveling east on Interstate 40 near Conway for a traffic violation. The trooper discovered four plastic-wrapped packages of methamphetamine and multiple plastic bags containing marijuana in the trunk area, according to a DPS news release.

The driver, Damian Bell, 24, of Cedar Hill, and passengers Denna Allmaras, 24, of Leeds, North Dakota, and Demarcus Sumlin, 22, of Memphis, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of marijuana. All were transported and booked into the Carson County Jail, the release states.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from Los Angeles, California to Memphis, Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS traffic stop leads to drug seizure in Carson County