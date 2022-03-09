DPS traffic stop leads to drug and cash seizure, arrests in Carson County

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) released information about a drug seizure and two arrests made during a recent traffic stop.

According to a news release, DPS seized more than 5 pounds of suspected cocaine and $22,600 in cash March 3, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

At about 1:30 a.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2019 Dodge Charger traveling east on Interstate 40 near Conway for a traffic violation. The trooper then discovered two plastic-wrapped bundles of suspected cocaine and one vacuum-sealed bag containing cash underneath the front passenger seat, the release states.

The driver, Luis Garcia, 51, and passenger, Paola Ruiz, 30, both of El Paso, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and money laundering. Both were taken and booked into the Carson County Jail.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from El Paso to Oklahoma City.

