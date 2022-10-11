DPS traffic stop leads to meth seizure on I-40 in Oldham County

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than 10 pounds of suspected drugs on Saturday after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

According to a news release, just before 11 a.m., a trooper stopped a 2022 Toyota Camry traveling east on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation. The officer then discovered 10 plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine in the trunk.

DPS Special Agents assisted with the investigation.

The driver, Maurice Webster, 32, and passenger – Pricilla Sisk, 42, both of Columbia, Tenn., were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Oldham County Jail.

The drugs were reportedly being taken from Fresno, Calif., to Columbia, Tenn.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS traffic stop leads to methamphetamine seizure