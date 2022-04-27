DPS: Traffic stop in Oldham County leads to seizure of 11 pounds of meth, fentanyl pills

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than 11 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 100 grams of suspected fentanyl pills on Sunday after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

According to a news release, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2021 Honda Accord traveling east on Interstate 40 near Vega for a traffic violation. The trooper then discovered 11 plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine and one plastic bag containing fentanyl pills in the trunk area, the release states.

DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation. DEA Special Agents adopted the case.

The Honda's driver, Chelsea Ward, 27, of Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and was booked into the Randall County Jail.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from Yuma, Arizona to Louisville, Kentucky.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS traffic stop in Oldham County leads to drug seizure