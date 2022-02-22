DPS traffic stops in Oldham County lead to drug seizures

The Texas Department of Public Safety released information about two traffic stops in Oldham County recently that led to the seizure of drugs and multiple arrests.

According to a news release, on Feb. 16, DPS seized 48 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 5 pounds of cocaine, one and a half pounds of THC products, 2 ounces of marijuana and 331 grams of suspected fentanyl tablets, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

At 2:15 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2021 Toyota Rav4 traveling east on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation. The trooper then discovered multiple plastic-wrapped bags of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, THC products, and suspected fentanyl tablets inside the rear cargo area, the release states.

The driver, Felipe Escalera-Nunez, 23, of Overland, Missouri, and passenger, Brian Salinas, 25, of Florissant, Missouri, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Both were transported and booked into the Oldham County Jail.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from Los Angeles to Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Then on Saturday, DPS seized 25 pounds of methamphetamine and 104 grams of suspected fentanyl tablets after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a different vehicle in Oldham County.

According to a news release, just before 11 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2021 Jeep Compass traveling east on I-40 near Wildorado for a traffic violation. The trooper discovered multiple plastic-wrapped bags of methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl tablets inside the trunk.

The driver, Kendall Jouett, 30, and passenger, Armani Rose, 24, both of Cincinnati, Ohio, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Both were transported and booked into the Oldham County Jail.

Those drugs were reportedly being transported from Los Angeles to Cincinnati, Ohio.

