DPS: Trooper finds 14 lbs of suspected cocaine in Carson County traffic stop

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized roughly 14 pounds of suspected cocaine on Tuesday after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

According to a news release from DPS issued Thursday, just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, a DPS Trooper stopped a 2021 Hyundai Elantra traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. The trooper then discovered six plastic-wrapped bundles of possible cocaine inside a spare tire in the trunk.

DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation, DPS said. DEA Special Agents then adopted the case.

The driver, Carina Alvarado, 34, and passenger - Martin Gonzalez, 33, both of Van Nuys, California, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. They were booked into the Randall County Jail.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from Van Nuys, California, to Fayetteville, North Carolina.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS seizes drugs during traffic stop in Carson County