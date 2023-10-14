DPS: Trooper making I-40 traffic stop finds 13 pounds of cocaine; driver arrested

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than 13 pounds of suspected cocaine on Tuesday after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

At about 6:30 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2024 Hyundai Tucson traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. The Trooper then found five large, plastic-wrapped packages of possible cocaine inside a cardboard box behind the driver's seat.

DPS said special agents from its agency and the Drug Enforcement Administration were then contacted and assisted with the investigation.

The driver, identified as Gladymar Perez Rivera, 43, of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts, was arrested and booked into the Carson County Jail on a charge for felony possession of a controlled substance.

According to DPS, the drugs were reportedly being transported from Los Angeles, California to Knoxville, Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Carson County traffic stop leads to 13 pounds of cocaine, 1 arrest