A Department of Public Safety trooper shot and killed an armed man during a traffic stop in Tucson on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The trooper pulled over an "attempt to locate" armed suspect just before 4 p.m. near Interstate 10 and Orange Grove Road, Marana Police Department spokesperson Lt. Tim Brunenkant said.

The man, who had not been identified as of Tuesday morning, "barricaded" himself inside his vehicle, Brunenkant said.

The Marana Police Department evacuated the area and the DPS SWAT team responded to negotiate with the man.

At some point, a trooper shot the man. Brunenkant did not provide further detail on what led up to the shooting, including whether the man reached for his weapon first.

Troopers performed first aid and the man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The Marana and Oro Valley police departments are handling the criminal investigation. DPS did not provide further comment on the incident.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: DPS trooper shoots, kills armed man during Tucson traffic stop