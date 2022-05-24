DPS: Two charged after evading troopers; drugs, firearm later found

The Texas Department of Public Safety released information about a Sunday morning pursuit across several counties that led to two arrests.

According to a news release, at about 10 a.m., a DPS Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a gray Toyota Camry for a traffic violation on eastbound Interstate 40 near Wildorado. The driver refused to stop and continued driving east. The pursuit continued until it approached a construction zone, where the trooper terminated it out of safety concerns, authorities said.

Texas Department of Public Safety logo

The search for the vehicle continued, and the gray Camry was later found abandoned near a business in Canyon. Multiple troopers arrived on the scene to assist, and after processing the vehicle and viewing video footage from a nearby business, law enforcement was able to identify the female passenger as 26-year-old Nikia Ezell of Orlando, Florida. Video footage showed Ezell and an unidentified male driver loading luggage from the Camry into a gray Chevrolet Tahoe. Both then left the scene in the Tahoe with an unknown female driver.

A statewide alert was issued for the Tahoe and suspects. At about 10 p.m., a Kaufman County Sheriff’s Deputy advised troopers he stopped the suspect vehicle and located 10 pounds of marijuana and a handgun inside the luggage. The male suspect was later identified as 28-year-old Dejuane Lowe of Orlando, Florida.

Ezell and Lowe were taken into custody and charged with felony possession of marijuana and felony possession of a firearm. They were taken to the Kaufman County Jail. Both Ezell and Lowe face charges of felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

The unidentified female driver of the Tahoe was identified as a rideshare service driver, and she was released from the scene.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS: 2 charged after evading troopers