DPS workers hold rally ahead of school board meeting
This comes as the district has been dealing with a payment dispute, leading workers to walk off the job.
This comes as the district has been dealing with a payment dispute, leading workers to walk off the job.
The European Commission is welcoming comments on Apple's proposal.
Epic Games will be bringing Fortnite back to the iPhone and iPad in Europe later this year.
Veho, a package delivery company, confirmed that it laid off 19% of its employee headcount, or about 65 jobs. As first reported by The Information, these layoffs came after Veho grew revenue nearly 90% in 2023. The logistic technology company, founded in 2016 by Itamar Zur and Fred Cook, is going after the last-mile section of delivery — how packages get from fulfillment centers to the customer’s door.
Apple is making major changes to the App Store and other core parts of iOS in Europe in response to new European Union laws.
Is it possible for booty-sculpting leggings to do their job TOO well? Find out and save nearly 30%.
On trend but cozy, this fleece wardrobe staple will take you from winter right into spring.
They're moisture-wicking too — no wonder over 3,000 satisfied shoppers have given them a perfect rating.
The Makita power tool sale at Amazon has four great bundles for anyone looking to build out their tool box.
Mbappé has offers from Real Madrid and PSG, both of whom want a decision soon. But Mbappé is the one who'll dictate deadlines.
'Perfect weight for Florida winters, or San Francisco summers,' wrote one of more than 2,000 happy customers.
On Thursday, Porsche took the wraps off the Macan EV, a long-delayed project that will test whether consumers still have the drive to spring for an electric vehicle that costs more than $78,000. The reveal comes at a pivotal time for Porsche — and many other automakers. The Porsche Macan EV provides the ideal testbed for gauging consumer sentiment — which will play out when the company begins deliveries of the all-electric compact SUV in the second half of the year.
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato might've been intended for desert running, but isn't it more likely to be taken a ski vacation? We think so.
Doc Rivers' stint with ESPN was short-lived.
Spotify will go through massive changes when the European Union's Digital Markets Act goes into full effect on March 7.
Apple is determined to take a slice of in-app purchases, no matter how users access apps or make their payments, it seems. After dropping commissions to 27% following a court ruling that said Apple had to allow app developers the ability to point to their own payment options via the web, the company is now floating the idea that it could take a similar course of action for apps that are downloaded outside its App Store. In the EU, Apple will be subject to a new law that will for the first time allow users to download apps to their devices without having to go through the App Store -- a major change that will impact how iOS apps are discovered, marketed, and accessed.
Luka Doncic didn't enjoy a fan saying he was "tired."
Big pickups and SUVs share parking spaces that were designed for sedans and hatchbacks. The math does not always work out.
As calls for reparations for Black Americans swell in the U.S., organizations like the NAACP are calling on the federal government to cancel student loan debt as a tier of reparations. Here's why.
If you're turning on your TV's closed captions more often than you'd like, you need this in your life.
The panel on stage at the Knight Foundation's Informed event is Elon Musk's nightmare blunt rotation: Techdirt editor Mike Masnick, Twitter's former safety lead Yoel Roth, and Bluesky CEO Jay Graber, who have come together to discuss content moderation in the fediverse. It's been more than a year since Musk showed up at Twitter HQ with a literal sink in tow, but many social media users are still a bit nomadic, floating among various emerging platforms.