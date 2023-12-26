Dr Who actor Richard Franklin dies on Christmas Day

Doctor Who and Emmerdale star Richard Franklin has died at the age of 87 on Christmas Day.

In a statement, a spokesman for his family said: “Richard sadly died in his sleep after fighting long-term illness.

“We are deeply saddened by his loss, we will fondly remember him for his generosity, creative spirit and fantastic story telling.

“He is also well remembered outside the family for his long-running career in TV and theatre where he delighted audiences of all ages.

“This gave him great joy and we know his legacy will last.”

Franklin, who played Captain Mike Yates in the long-running BBC One sci-fi series, now starring Ncuti Gatwa, “passed away peacefully in his sleep”, according to a friend of the late actor.

Liam Rudden, who had been given his first professional acting job by the stage and screen star, announced the news when he posted to the late TV star’s social media page on Monday.

On X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: “It is with great sadness, that the family of Richard Franklin have asked me to share news of his passing, early this morning.

“Richard passed away peacefully in his sleep. Details of funeral arrangements will be shared here when announced.

“Sleep well Richard. #RIP – Liam Rudden.”

In a post to his own social media account he said he was “devastated”, adding: “Farewell to a mentor and friend.”

‘Wonderful brave captain’

Katy Manning, who starred as the Doctor’s companion Jo Grant, also paid tribute.

On X, she said: “Our wonderful brave captain Yates #RichardFranklin has gone on his awfully big adventure I’m so very grateful I saw him on Friday.”

She added: “My thoughts are with his family.”

Franklin, who was known for playing businessman Denis Rigg in British soap Emmerdale, also appeared in TV mini series Little Women, sci-fi series Blake’s 7 and the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

He graduated from the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada) in 1965 with an acting diploma and went on to star in many plays.

Franklin was also a voice actor and reprised his Doctor Who role for Big Finish Productions, who paid tribute to the actor following his death.

On X, it said: “Everyone at Big Finish is greatly saddened to learn that Richard Franklin passed away earlier today. Our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved him. #RIP.”