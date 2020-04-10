Dr. Aki Explains How Hospitals and Overburdened Healthcare Workers Can Survive the Coronavirus Crisis; Eon Will Donate SafetyNet Technology to 4,000 + Hospitals

During the COVID pandemic, triaging patient care is the single most important thing a hospital can do next to fighting COVID.

DENVER, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Aki and Eon are addressing the immediate needs of Essential Patients via Essential Patient Reports to current clients and offering a new solution named Eon SafetyNet at no charge to any hospital.

Essential patients make up our most vulnerable population. If a procedure is delayed or not performed, Essential Patients risk:

Threat to the patient's life, Permanent dysfunction of an extremity or organ system, Disease progression Rapid deterioration of the patient's condition

COVID-19 has created an unprecedented healthcare crisis where Essential Patient care is deferred up to three months. Service line employees are redeployed to support COVID response and are unable to perform their usual duties. Without immediate action, patients are at risk of disease progression that could decrease survivability by 90% (source).

Eon addressed the deferred care crisis for all 210 current Eon clients by triaging the most vulnerable patients in an easy-to-use worklist called Essential Patient Reports. These reports allow overburdened hospital resources the ability to focus on the triaged 10-20% of patients who need immediate care, while allowing the lesser-risk patients to enter a queue for deferred exams and procedures.

"Navigating patients in need of diagnostic workup during the current environment surrounding COVID-19 has been nothing short of challenging. New barriers to care are being discovered daily, many of which add to our patients existing anxieties. Problem solving through these new barriers can be time consuming, so receiving these weekly essential patient reports has been extremely valuable in assisting with triaging our most critical patients needing workup when our focus is being shifted in unusual ways. I cannot thank Eon enough for the unsolicited assistance and support from afar." Heather Heuer, BRST, R.T.(T) – UP Health System – Marquette

As the market leader in patient management, Eon is donating this mission-critical service and making it available to every single hospital and imaging center at no charge. Eon SafetyNet can be activated within seven days and relieves over-stressed hospital resources.

Eon SafetyNet utilizes machine learning to identify and segment the most at-risk patients and safely presents these patients to tumor board attendees in a mobile application. This creates a virtual tumor board that allows reallocated resources the ability to comment, respond to any essential patient need, take immediate action for next steps, and do so at a time and location that works best for them.

"Hospitals must get back to patient care to recover both clinically and financially," says Eon founder and co-CEO, Dr. Akrum Al-zubaidi. "Start looking at how to triage Essential Patients safely; queue low-risk patients for deferred treatment and identify essential patients so they safely have access to necessary patient care. Eon SafetyNet is the no-risk solution to getting America's healthcare engine restarted and operating how it should."

Currently, there are over 4,000 hospitals and imaging centers eligible for Eon SafetyNet and over 100 million patients already affected by deferred care. Eon is committed to triaging the bolus of deferred care.

Eon is a Denver-based healthcare technology company dedicated to defying disease by revolutionizing the way healthcare data is gathered, curated, and shared among healthcare professionals. This ensures the right data reaches the right people at the right time. We are focused on early identification, management and care given to Essential Patients who are at-risk for disease. For more information visit www.EonHealth.com or contact 237754@email4pr.com and follow Eon on LinkedIn and Twitter.

