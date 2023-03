Reuters

The deal could involve capital infusion to bolster the troubled lender after the collapse of SVB Financial last week triggered fears of a contagion, the report said, adding that a full takeover is also a possibility, though less certain. First Republic shares were down nearly 17% at $26.08 before being halted. Other big banks involved in deal talks include Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, according to the report.