Dr. Anthony Fauci explains why people are not protected from monkeypox
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, talked to USA TODAY about protection against monkeypox.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, talked to USA TODAY about protection against monkeypox.
Many years ago, when I was a reporter for the all-news radio station here in Washington, D.C., I usually did a story each year on the approach of flu season, and what people should do to stay healthy. Simple, preventive care is always the way to go. During the pandemic—which, by the way, is still linked to nearly 500 U.S. deaths a day and shows signs of picking up steam again with the so-called BA.5 subvariant— Fauci came under fierce criticism from armchair Twitter critics and politicians who considered themselves more knowledgeable and experienced on matters of infectious diseases than he was.
Health officials say that while the monkeypox vaccine is not 100% effective, people can also use preventive measures to decrease the risk of transmission
The first case of polio in the U.S. in nearly a decade was reported in New York last month.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert who became a household name — and the subject of partisan attacks — during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Monday he will depart the federal government in December after more than five decades of service.
Lots of confusing information is swirling around about monkeypox. So, Knox News spoke with Dr. Eric Penniman to get answers straight from a physician.
The 38-year-old showed fans how she's keeping active during her seventh pregnancy.
After finishing my freshman year of high school, I’ve taken time to reflect on my experiences. It was an unusual year where I attended two schools: the first semester was at a Los Angeles area high school near my former home in Playa Del Rey and the second semester was at South High School in South […]
Angelina Jolie has had a lot on her plate recently with helping her oldest daughter Zahara get off on the right foot at Spelman College and working on her latest film. And then, there are the ongoing legal battles with ex-husband Brad Pitt, which have generated numerous headlines. A gal could probably use some support, […]
Ring-carving booths can be found at Disney Springs and Disney World theme parks, including Magic Kingdom.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's preeminent infectious disease expert who has served under seven presidents, said Monday that he will step down from his post in December to pursue the "next chapter" of his career.
(Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday signaled he was open to the U.S. Department of Justice's effort to block a near-total ban on abortions in Idaho from being enforced in emergencies, saying it could prevent care to pregnant women whose lives are in danger. The case is President Joe Biden's administration's first legal challenge to a state abortion ban since the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the nationwide constitutional right to the procedure. At a hearing, U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill in Boise echoed the administration's concerns that the Idaho law, which takes effect Thursday, could discourage doctors from offering emergency abortions as required by federal law to pregnant women facing the risk of death or serious injury.
Sierra Neal, the fiancée of Officer Seara Burton, wore her wedding dress to the hospital on their planned wedding day.
Midterm elections can be bad news for the party in power in Washington, D.C., but Democrats feel momentum has recently swung in their favor.
It’s time to dispense with the myth of America as a melting pot, especially when it comes to schools. Because as divided as our national politics can be, our public schools are that — and then some. A recent federal report finds that despite increasing student diversity in U.S. public schools overall, de facto segregation […]
The government agency tasked with ensuring our safety isn't up to the job — and they're going to need a full overhaul to tackle three disease outbreaks at once
The woman’s daughters, 11 and 14, were able to escape the fire.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey said her mother, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, was "in good spirits mentally and emotionally" as she headed into surgery on Monday
Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis is one of two Tennessee hospitals offering the GammaTile procedure, which gives brain tumor patients another option.
The late Notorious B.I.G.’s daughter, T’yanna Wallace, posted a $1 million bail for her longtime partner, Tyshawn Baldwin.
As trepidation concerning COVID-19 begins to wane, Americans are pulling out all stops when it comes to vacation spending. At the start of the summer, the Allianz Partners estimated that Americans...