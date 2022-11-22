Dr. Anthony Fauci gives final White House COVID briefing after 50 years in government
After serving the government for over 50 years, Dr. Anthony Fauci gives his last White House briefing on COVID-19.
After serving the government for over 50 years, Dr. Anthony Fauci gives his last White House briefing on COVID-19.
Fauci's final White House briefing devolved into shouting after a reporter tried to ask about the origins of COVID-19, requiring press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to step in
Appearing at his last scheduled White House press briefing before retiring at the end of the year, Dr. Anthony Fauci reflected on his more than 50-year career in public health. "What I'd like people to remember about what I've done is that, every day for all of those years, I've given it everything I've got."
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. health official celebrated and vilified as the face of the country's COVID-19 pandemic response, used his final White House briefing on Tuesday to denounce division and promote vaccines. Fauci, who plans to retire soon as President Joe Biden's top medical adviser and top U.S. infectious disease official, has dealt with the thorny questions around health crises from HIV/AIDS to avian flu and Ebola. But it was his handling of COVID - and his blunt assessments from the White House podium that Americans needed to change their behavior in light of the pandemic - that made him a hero to public health advocates while serving under former President Donald Trump, a villain to some on the right and an unusual celebrity among bureaucratic officials used to toiling in obscurity.
The White House is looking to make this holiday season the safest in recent memory. With Thanksgiving just a few days away, the Biden administration is once again pushing for Americans to go out and get vaccinated. Dr. Celin Gounder is the editor-at-large for public health at Kaiser Health News and an infectious disease expert and epidemiologist at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine has more.
Reps. Dan Newhouse and David Valadao were the only two to make it to November after the others lost to pro-Trump challengers or declined to run.
Owners of social media platforms should consider their personal responsibility regarding health disinformation, and the public should choose reputable sources to trust, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said on Tuesday. Jha was answering a question on Twitter allowing politicians and others who spread COVID vaccine misinformation back onto the platform under the leadership of new owner Elon Musk.
After receiving two commitments since the Bedlam win, OU coach Brent Venables praised his recruiting staff. Here's what else he had to say Tuesday.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk is allowing former President Trump and rapper Ye to return to the platform. Alistair Barr, global tech editor for Business Insider, joins CBS News' Lilia Luciano and Tony Dokoupil to discuss the future of the social media giant.
China’s doctors have a blunt message for Xi Jinping: the country’s healthcare system is not prepared to deal with a huge nationwide coronavirus outbreak that will inevitably follow any easing of strict measures to contain Covid-19.
J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Gabriela Santos joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss bond volatility, the Fed’s plan to combat U.S. inflation, recession fears, and the outlook for markets.
The University of Florida College of Medicine incorporates aspects of critical race theory into its admissions and educational programs, according to a new report.
"She will have McCarthy by the short hairs every single day of the week for the next two years," said Joe Walsh on Sunday.
The Estée Lauder scion’s exquisite taste transcends beauty with a range of elegant products for the home and beyond.
Sometimes Steph Curry can't even believe the shots he makes.
Take advantage of incredible prices on beloved brands like Clinique, Peter Thomas Roth, Estée Lauder and more while you can!
Ivanka Trump managed to get herself out of campaigning for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, but she cannot excuse herself from New York Attorney General Letitia James’s ongoing $250 million lawsuit against her, her dad, and brothers Donald Jr. and Eric Trump — but she sure tried. The four family members are currently required to […]
Senior House Democrats are silent on Republican Kevin McCarthy's pledge to boot Adam Schiff, Ilhan Omar, and Eric Swalwell off committees next Congress.
The lawsuit argues the actions the Maine judge is accused of are “part of a larger pattern of sexual harassment and intentional abuse of power.”
Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez will compete at a pro wrestling event in Arizona while out on bail on attempted murder and other charges.
President Biden and his family will leave Washington, D.C. and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday in Nantucket, Massachusetts, a tradition for the family since 1975.