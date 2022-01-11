Dr. Anthony Fauci lashes out at Senator Rand Paul after getting death threats
In a heated exchange at a Senate hearing on COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci pushed back after Republican Senator Rand Paul accused him of trying to "take down" scientists who disagree with him. Fauci said he's been getting death threats and accused Paul of using the pandemic for political gain. More from CBSN's Elaine Quijano.