A homeowner in Orange County, Florida, called on the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department after she discovered a small alligator swimming in her pool on August 11. Video released by the sheriff’s office on August 18 shows deputies Jonathan Hill and Janeen Jeffra responding to the call. “‘They didn’t go over this in the academy,” Hill said, also noting that this was his first alligator call. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the alligator was removed and relocated to the St Johns River by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Credit: Orange County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful