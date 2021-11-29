Dr. Ashish Jha on new Omicron variant

Associated Press

As the pioneer of a high-intensity pressing game adopted widely across Germany, Ralf Rangnick was an inspiration for coaches like Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel who have gone on to be successful at two of England’s biggest soccer teams. At the age of 63, Rangnick is heading to the English game himself, ready to take on his countrymen as manager of the grandest club of them all. The revered German coach was hired Monday to lead Manchester United until the end of the season, an appointment that likely will shake up the playing style and management structure of a Premier League giant seeking to return to the top of the English game after nearly a decade of underachievement.