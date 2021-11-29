Dr. Ashish Jha on new Omicron variant

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said "it's a little alarmist" to call the Omicron variant the Frankenstein of all COVID variants. Norah O'Donnell sits down with Jha to discuss more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to Bader Shammas

    Lindsay Lohan is getting married. The "Mean Girls" alum, 35, announced Sunday that she's engaged to her boyfriend, Bader Shammas. Lohan shared a carousel of pictures to Instagram of them grinning from ear to ear -- and showing off the sparkler on her ring finger.

  • Rangnick, German soccer's 'Professor,' hired by Man United

    As the pioneer of a high-intensity pressing game adopted widely across Germany, Ralf Rangnick was an inspiration for coaches like Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel who have gone on to be successful at two of England’s biggest soccer teams. At the age of 63, Rangnick is heading to the English game himself, ready to take on his countrymen as manager of the grandest club of them all. The revered German coach was hired Monday to lead Manchester United until the end of the season, an appointment that likely will shake up the playing style and management structure of a Premier League giant seeking to return to the top of the English game after nearly a decade of underachievement.

  • ADHD made it impossible for me to date — until I found someone else with the same condition

    The author shares how getting her ADHD diagnosed helped her with dating. She's now dating someone with the same neurological condition.

  • Oklahoma bid for Guard exception to vaccine mandate denied

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday rejected a request by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt that his state's National Guard be exempt from a Pentagon requirement that all military members be vaccinated against COVID-19. Stitt, a Republican, had asked Austin in early November to suspend the mandate for members of the Oklahoma Guard. A spokesman for Stitt, Charlie Hannema, said in response to Austin's rejection letter that the governor “maintains his position” that he is commander in chief of the Oklahoma Guard while they are on Title 32 status, meaning while they are on active duty under state control but with pay and benefits provided by the federal government.

  • In Minneapolis Schools, White Families Are Asked to Help Do the Integrating

    MINNEAPOLIS — When Mauri Friestleben learned that Minneapolis was rolling out a new school integration plan — and that the school she led, a predominantly Black, low-income high school, would soon include white students from some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in town — she looked around and proudly considered all that her school had to offer. The hallways at North Community High are a tapestry of blue and white, the school colors. The curriculum had been updated to expand access to advanced pl

  • A Lung Doctor Broke Down the Omicron Variant in 5 Minutes

    Pulmonary medicine and critical care specialist Dr. Mike Hansen explains what you need to know about the new Covid-19 strain known as the Omicron variant.

  • Here's what Louisville doctors are saying about the new omicron COVID-19 variant

    The variant was identified in South Africa and is labeled as a variant of concern by the the World Health Organization.

  • First Cases Of Omicron Variant Found In North America – Update

    UPDATED: The Omicron variant of Covid-19, first identified in South Africa late last week, has made its way to North America, said an official statement. It has so far been found in at least 16 countries worldwide, according to one tally. Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that two cases had been detected in his […]

  • 5-year-old Battle Creek girl rescues mother during diabetic attack

    When her mother experienced hypoglycemia on the anniversary of her diabetes diagnosis, Amelia Hoffman sprang to action

  • I survived sarcoma cancer — Virgil Abloh’s death will hopefully bring awareness to the rare disease

    Reading the news of Virgil Abloh’s death gave me chills. According to reports, he died at age 41 after battling […] The post I survived sarcoma cancer — Virgil Abloh’s death will hopefully bring awareness to the rare disease appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Omicron Variant Isn’t Deadly, South African Medical Chair Claims

    A South African doctor said Sunday that symptoms of the Omicron variant appear to be mild and can be treated at home. Dr. Angelique Coetzee, a private practitioner and chair of the South African Medical Association, was one of the first to notice the new variant. She treated patients at her clinic who had symptoms […]

  • Elderly Asian woman in critical condition after being struck with large rock in NYC

    An elderly Asian woman is in critical condition after a man randomly struck her head with a large rock in Queens on Friday morning. What happened: Quiying Ma, 61, was sweeping outside her apartment on 89th Street in Jackson Heights when the incident occurred at around 8 a.m. She sustained injuries to her head and face and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Elisaul Perez, allegedly approached Ma and bashed her head with the rock before fleeing the scene.

  • Cardiac angiosarcoma: What to know about the rare cancer that killed Virgil Abloh

    What is cardiac angiosarcoma? On Sunday, fashion designer Virgil Abloh died at 41 after privately battling cardiac angiosarcoma for more than two years.

  • Dua Lipa's Legs And Abs Look So Toned In Tights And A Crop Top On Instagram

    Pop star Dua Lipa, 26, showed off her sculpted legs and abs in tights, a miniskirt, and a pink crop top on Instagram. She's a huge fan of quick HIIT workouts.

  • There's Only One Way to Stop the Emergence of Variants Like Omicron

    There are still more questions about the Omicron variant than answers. While the mutations identified suggest it has the potential to be more resistant to vaccines, invade cells more efficiently and be more transmissible than other variants, it may also turn out to cause less severe disease or it could just simply fizzle out.

  • People with the Omicron variant have 'extremely mild' symptoms and haven't had to be hospitalized yet, says the South African doctor who first reported it

    Patients have reported feeling "extremely fatigued" but do not have a cough, Dr. Angelique Coetzee said, though it's too soon to determine the risks.

  • When will we know how well covid-19 vaccines work for the omicron variant?

    Travel bans and other restrictions are already in place globally after the World Health Organization designated a strain of covid-19 first detected in Botswana a variant of concern on Friday (Nov. 26). Named omicron from the Greek alphabet, the variant contains over 30 mutations to its spike protein, which allows it to invade host cells and invite a response from the body’s immune system. At this stage little is known about whether it’s more contagious or dangerous than other strains, or the effectiveness of current covid-19 vaccines.

  • Fauci: Learn to Live With COVID Because ‘We’re Not Going to Eradicate’ It

    NBC NewsAmid growing fears over a new super-mutated COVID-19 variant that looks to be quickly spreading across the world, Dr. Anthony Fauci said over the weekend that Americans are “going to have to start living” with the virus as “we’re not going to eradicate” it.Nearly two years into an ongoing pandemic that’s killed millions worldwide and over 750,000 in the U.S., global markets were spooked last week after coronavirus cases dramatically surged in South Africa. The spike has been blamed on th

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas lowest in months, but other troubling signs arise

    COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas lowest in months, but other troubling signs arise

  • 16 Ways I Was Surprised To See Anxiety Manifesting In My Life

    Alexa, play "Overwhelmed" by Royal & the Serpent.View Entire Post ›